The Jet Age of Tomorrow
2008
The Jet Age of Tomorrow (or The Super 3) is an American production duo from Atlanta, Georgia that consists of producer-singer Matt Martians, and producer-rapper Pyramid Vritra. According to Martians, the group's music originated from instrumentals turned down by Tyler, The Creator and Hodgy Beats, who liked the tracks Martians sent them, but could not use them in their own music.
The Jet Age of Tomorrow Tracks
The Long Way Home (feat. Syd)
The Jet Age of Tomorrow
The Long Way Home (feat. Syd)
The Long Way Home (feat. Syd)
Fly Like Me (Wings) (feat. MarkUs Free)
The Jet Age of Tomorrow
Fly Like Me (Wings) (feat. MarkUs Free)
Fly Like Me (Wings) (feat. MarkUs Free)
Desert N' The Dark (JAOT Dub)
The Jet Age of Tomorrow
Desert N' The Dark (JAOT Dub)
Desert N' The Dark (JAOT Dub)
