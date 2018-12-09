Paul FreemanClassical conductor. Born 2 January 1936. Died 21 July 2015
Paul Freeman
1936-01-02
Paul Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Douglas Freeman (January 2, 1936 – July 21, 2015) was an American conductor, born in Richmond, Virginia.
6 Dances for String Orchestra (Polka)
Ulysses Kay
African Suite
Fęlá Şowándé
Lyric for Strings
George Walker
Akinla (Allegro non troppo) from African Suite
Fęlá Şowándé
Conductor
Generations: Sinfonietta no.2 for strings (3rd mvt)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson
Danse nègre (African Suite, Op 35)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Global Warming
Michael Abels
Overture to Theater Set
Ulysses Kay
Eight Miniatures for small orchestra: IV. Danzonete
Roque Cordero
