Jean Roger‐DucasseBorn 18 April 1873. Died 19 July 1954
Jean Roger‐Ducasse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1873-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1eba38b8-7056-47ae-9c07-d9e7b85142ee
Jean Roger‐Ducasse Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Jules Aimable Roger-Ducasse (Bordeaux, 18 April 1873 – Le Taillan-Médoc (Gironde), 19 July 1954) was a French composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Roger‐Ducasse Tracks
Sort by
Au jardin de Marguerite: Interlude
Jean Roger‐Ducasse
Au jardin de Marguerite: Interlude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwfwm.jpglink
Au jardin de Marguerite: Interlude
Orchestra
Last played on
Orphee - mimodrama (feat. Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland‐Pfalz & Leif Segerstam)
Jean Roger‐Ducasse
Orphee - mimodrama (feat. Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland‐Pfalz & Leif Segerstam)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwfwm.jpglink
Orphee - mimodrama (feat. Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland‐Pfalz & Leif Segerstam)
Last played on
Jean Roger‐Ducasse Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist