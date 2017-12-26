Gianluca GrignaniBorn 7 April 1972
Gianluca Grignani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1eb83ccc-c448-4a54-b453-33d939093173
Gianluca Grignani Biography (Wikipedia)
Gianluca Grignani (born 7 April 1972) is an Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gianluca Grignani Tracks
Sort by
Una Preghiera Moderna
Gianluca Grignani
Una Preghiera Moderna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Una Preghiera Moderna
Last played on
Gianluca Grignani Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist