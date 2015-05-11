Carl Hession is a notable Irish composer, arranger and pianist. His background includes many elements of his education in both traditional and modern (including jazz) and classical music.

Originally from Galway, Ireland, he participated in competitions at various Fleadhs throughout the country. He has All Ireland titles to his credit as a soloist and as a member of duets and trios with flute player Matt Molloy and accordion player Joe Burke. He studied classical piano at University College Cork where he completed a B. A. in music, specialising in keyboard improvisation. He then performed with violin virtuoso Stéphane Grappelli.

Hession played with the ceili band Shaskeen, with whom he recorded several albums, and with Paul Brock's band Moving Cloud. He also worked with traditional musician friends Frankie Gavin and Joe Derrane and jazz/blues singer Mary Coughlan. With Gavin he recorded The Full Score (TARA 4020). Gavin also played on Hession's album Ceol Inne Ceol Inniu - Old Time New Time, along with Jackie Daly, Steve Cooney, Kevin Crawford and others. He also made recordings with jazz guitarist Louis Stewart.