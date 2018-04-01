Peter "Pete" Wishart (born 9 March 1962) is a Scottish National Party politician and musician who has served as the Member of Parliament for Perth and North Perthshire since 2005. Wishart previously served as the MP for North Tayside from 2001 until the seat was abolished four years later. At the 2017 general election, he was re-elected, with a majority of just 21 votes over the Conservative Party candidate, Ian Duncan.

Wishart is currently the SNP Shadow Leader of the House in the House of Commons and the chair of the Scottish Affairs Select Committee. He has previously served as the SNP's Westminster Spokesperson for the Constitution and for Culture and Sport and Chief Whip. He is also the former keyboard player of the Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig.

He is the longest-serving Scottish National Party MP, and is among the longest-serving Scottish MPs in the House of Commons.