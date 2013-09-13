The ElwinsFormed 2006
The Elwins
2006
The Elwins are a Canadian indie rock band from Keswick, Ontario, consisting of singer and guitarist Matthew Sweeney, drummer Travis Stokl, guitarist/keyboardist Feurd and bassist Frankie Figliomeni.
Stuck In The Middle
Stuck In The Middle
