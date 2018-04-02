Jimmy WitherspoonBorn 8 August 1920. Died 18 September 1997
James Witherspoon (August 8, 1920 – September 18, 1997) was an American jump blues singer.
Jimmy Witherspoon Tracks
Big Boss Man
Jimmy Witherspoon
Love Me Right
Jimmy Witherspoon
When The Lights Go Out
Jimmy Witherspoon
I'll Never Be Free
Jimmy Witherspoon
Good Rockin' Tonight
Jimmy Witherspoon
Ain't Nobody's Business
Jimmy Witherspoon
its All In The Game
Jimmy Witherspoon
Buried Alive In The Blues
Jimmy Witherspoon
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
Jimmy Witherspoon
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
I Had A Dream
Jimmy Witherspoon
Time's Gettin' Tougher Than Tough
Jimmy Witherspoon
Money's Gettin' Cheaper
Jimmy Witherspoon
Your Cheating Heart
Jimmy Witherspoon
Roll 'em Pete
Jimmy Witherspoon
In the Evening
Jimmy Witherspoon
Kansas City (live at Montreux 1976)
Jimmy Witherspoon
Id Rather Drink Muddy Water
Jimmy Witherspoon
When Ive Been Drinking
Jimmy Witherspoon
Move Me Baby
Jimmy Witherspoon
Lovey Dovey
Jimmy Witherspoon
I'm Just a ladies man
Jimmy Witherspoon
JUMP CHILDREN
Jimmy Witherspoon
In The Evenin'
Jimmy Witherspoon
C C Rider
Jimmy Witherspoon
See See Rider
Jimmy Witherspoon
Goin to Kansas City
Jimmy Witherspoon
The times getting tougher
Jimmy Witherspoon
Confessin the Blues
Jimmy Witherspoon
Jumpin the Blues
Jimmy Witherspoon
How Long
Ben Webster, Jimmy Witherspoon, Gerry Mulligan, Jimmy Rowles, Leroy Vinnegar & Mel Lewis
DRINKING BEER (HAVING A BALL)
Jimmy Witherspoon
How I hate To See Christmas Come Around (Christmas Blues)
Jimmy Witherspoon
Just A Country Boy
Jimmy Witherspoon
Just Sittin' and a Rockin'
Jimmy Witherspoon
How I Hate To See Christmas Come Around
Jimmy Witherspoon
Mean Ol' Frisco
Jimmy Witherspoon
Back To New Orleans
Jimmy Witherspoon
It Ain't What You're Thinkin'
Jimmy Witherspoon
Geneva Blues
Jimmy Witherspoon
Real Ugly Woman
Jimmy Witherspoon
