The Restarts are an English street punk band based in London.
The Restarts were formed in 1995 in London with Darragh O'Neill on drums, Kieran Plunkett from Armed and Hammered on bass guitar, and Mik Useless on the guitar. They played many shows in the UK as a trio until Useless left, at which point Alan Campbell joined the band. With Campbell on guitar they recorded their System Error LP, but due to his commitments to the UK Subs he had to leave. In April 2003 Robin Licker from the Short Bus Window Lickers joined the Restarts as their new guitarist. They toured extensively in Europe and US. They have played with bands like Born/Dead, Limp Wrist, The Accüsed, Strychnine, Dr. Know and Monster Squad.
Upcoming Events
26
Apr
2019
The Restarts, GBH, Penetration, Chelsea, Slaughter And The Dogs, Menace, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, Vulpynes, surgery without research, Big Boy Tomato, Petty Phase, Rage DC, The Feckin Ejits, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, FANZINES, diablofurs, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Scandal (streetpunk), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Wyrd Sisters, G.Y.B (Surrey), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds and Nuffin
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
