Peter BelliDanish vocalist and rock pioneer. Born 19 June 1943
Peter Belli
1943-06-19
Peter Belli Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Belli (born Georg Peter Brandt; June 19, 1943 in Kiel) is a Danish singer and actor.
