Lowell “Sly” DunbarBorn 10 May 1952
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ea888e8-3406-41b7-a516-5e743540a442
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lowell "Sly" Fillmore Dunbar (born 10 May 1952, Kingston, Jamaica) is a drummer, best known as one half of the prolific Jamaican rhythm section and reggae production duo Sly and Robbie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar Tracks
Sort by
Rock-Stone Noah Bingie (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Nils Petter Molvær
Rock-Stone Noah Bingie (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cn4l.jpglink
Rock-Stone Noah Bingie (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Last played on
Sesame Street Dub
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
Sesame Street Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sesame Street Dub
Last played on
Dirty Harry
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
Dirty Harry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Harry
Last played on
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Junior Chin, Lowell "Sly" Dunbar, Robbie Lyn & Dean Fraser
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Performer
Last played on
Driver (Instrumental)
Robbie Shakespeare & Lowell "Sly" Dunbar
Driver (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driver (Instrumental)
Performer
Last played on
A Who Say
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
A Who Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Who Say
Last played on
You Haven't Done Nothing
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
You Haven't Done Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Haven't Done Nothing
Last played on
Top Ra
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar
Top Ra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Top Ra
Last played on
Lowell “Sly” Dunbar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist