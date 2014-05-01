Richard Barrett was born in 1959 in Swansea, and currently lives in Amsterdam. After taking a degree in genetics he undertook studies with Peter Wiegold and at Darmstadt with Brian Ferneyhough and Hans-Joachim Hespos.

From the beginning, Barrett has used various types of live electronics in his notated music, as well as writing pieces exclusively for tape. Recently the prominence of electronics in Barrett’s ensemble works has increased considerably. His forms are often strikingly blunt in their sectionality and contain much subtlety of both pitch and rhythm. Such devices as quarter-tones and proportional rhythms are almost an essential part of his formal processes, often based on gradual rates of change (sometimes realised with the help of computer software). Barrett’s work relentlessly questions the assumptions underlying the way we make music. However, this questioning is far from being a negative act – indeed it may give rise to a statement that is all the more affirmative for refusing to accept blindly a conventional range of illusions.

Barrett’s work comes into being as part of a continuous spirit of self-questioning. It exists with an immediacy, cogency and eloquence rare at any time, and unsurpassed in music today.