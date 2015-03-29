Mary Elizabeth MastrantonioBorn 17 November 1958
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ea0ec95-7dda-46de-8514-4b8d63fa5d0a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (born November 17, 1958) is an American actress and singer. She made her Broadway debut in the 1980 revival of West Side Story, and went on to appear in the 1983 film Scarface as Al Pacino's character's sister, Gina Montana. For her role as Carmen in the 1986 film The Color of Money, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other film roles include The Abyss (1989), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), and The Perfect Storm (2000). In 2003, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the Broadway revival of Man of La Mancha.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
It's All The Same
Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio
It's All The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All The Same
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist