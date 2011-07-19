Los Muñequitos de MatanzasFormed 1952
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e9ddd4a-cb1b-4ed4-be1f-f73f6af9c3c9
Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas is a Cuban rumba and Folkloric group. Having continually recorded since 1956, Los Muñequitos is the most famous rumba group from Matanzas, and one of the most beloved rumba groups of all time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Cuba-Espana
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas
Cuba-Espana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuba-Espana
Last played on
Columbia
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas
Columbia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Columbia
Last played on
Congo Yambumba
Los Muñequitos de Matanzas
Congo Yambumba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Congo Yambumba
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist