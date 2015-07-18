Bob MintzerBorn 27 January 1953
1953-01-27
Robert Alan Mintzer (born January 27, 1953) is an American jazz saxophonist, composer, arranger, and big band leader.
Ya Gotta Try
Buddy Rich, Buddy Rich, Josh Rich, Dave Stahl, Dean Pratt, David Boyle, Turk Mauro, Bob Mintzer, Rick Stepton, Ross Konikoff, Alan Gauvin, John R. Burr, Barry Keiner, John Marshall, Clinton Sharman, Steve Marcus & Dean Paul Polanzo
I Hear A Rhapsody
Bob Mintzer
I Hear A Rhapsody
Art Of The Big Band
Bob Mintzer
