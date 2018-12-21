TaucherRalph Armand Beck. Born 20 February 1966
Taucher
1966-02-20
Taucher Biography (Wikipedia)
Taucher (born Ralph-Armand Beck) is a German trance DJ. His name means "Diver" in German.
Taucher began spinning in 1992, initially collaborating with Torsten Stenzel. He quickly became one of the best-known spinners on the Frankfurt-am-Main club scene.
His 1999 compilation album, Life Is a Remix was a success, as was his Live at Webster Hall, New York City, which peaked at number 43 on the US Billboard Heatseekers chart in 2000. His 1999 single, "Child of the Universe", peaked at number 74 in the UK Singles Chart.
Taucher Tracks
Ayla
Taucher
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla (Original DJ Taucher Mix) (Billy Turner Bootleg)
Ayla
Ayla (Original DJ Taucher Mix) (Billy Turner Bootleg)
Ayla (Original DJ Taucher Mix) (Billy Turner Bootleg)
