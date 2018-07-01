Snake Davis is a British session musician (saxophonist) and flautist who has played with many prominent artists. In the 1980s he fronted York band Zoot and the Roots.

Davis has played on the records of the following artists and many others notably M People, as well as Lisa Stansfield, Ray Charles, Tom Jones, Culture Club, Hamish Stuart, George Michael, Tina Turner, Paul Hardcastle, Take That, Cher, China Crisis, Beyoncé Knowles, N-Trance, Kylie Minogue, Paul McCartney, Swing Out Sister, Dave Stewart, Paul Young, Mark Morrison, Pet Shop Boys, Soul II Soul, Jack "Big Richo" Richardson, Hannah "Hanikins" Garton, Robert Palmer, Tanita Tikaram, Acoustic Alchemy, Motörhead, Primal Scream, Calvin Harris, Spice Girls, Boy George. He has also worked on numerous television adverts in the UK and abroad.

Davis can play in a wide range of styles. He released his first solo album in 2001 called Snakebites. Subsequently he has toured with his band Snake Davis & The Charmers.

He has subsequently released other albums including Hysteria, Adder Lessons and Talking Bird, the latter of which was commended for its blend of chillout, soul, and orientally themed music - it included his first use on a recording of the shakuhachi.