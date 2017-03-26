Albertina WalkerBorn 29 August 1929. Died 8 October 2010
Albertina Walker
1929-08-29
Albertina Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Albertina Walker (August 29, 1929 – October 8, 2010) was an American gospel singer, songwriter, actress, and humanitarian. She was popularly referred to as the "Queen of Gospel Music".
Thank You for one More Day
Albertina Walker
Thank You for one More Day
Thank You for one More Day
I can go to God in prayer
Albertina Walker
I can go to God in prayer
I can go to God in prayer
Sail Away
Albertina Walker
Sail Away
Sail Away
Hold Your Peace
Albertina Walker
Hold Your Peace
Hold Your Peace
Blessed Assurance
Albertina Walker
Blessed Assurance
Blessed Assurance
Till You Come
Albertina Walker
Till You Come
Till You Come
Don't Let Nobody Turn You Around
Albertina Walker
Don't Let Nobody Turn You Around
