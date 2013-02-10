RodanLouisville rock band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1994
Rodan
1991
Rodan Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodan was an American post-hardcore band in the early- to mid-1990s. The best known lineup of the band consisted of Jeff Mueller (guitar/vocals), Jason Noble (guitar/vocals), Tara Jane O'Neil (bass/vocals), and Kevin Coultas (drums).
Rodan Tracks
Tooth Fairy Retribution Manifesto
Gauge
Gauge
Bible Silver Corner
Bible Silver Corner
The Everyday World Of Bodies
The Everyday World Of Bodies
