SinclairFrench singer. Born 19 July 1970
Sinclair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e8e3051-9f95-4b6e-b8da-454b959d30d2
Sinclair Biography (Wikipedia)
Mathieu Blanc-Francard, stage name Sinclair (born 19 July 1970), is a French musician and singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sinclair Tracks
Sort by
Sinclair Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist