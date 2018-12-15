The SchoolWelsh pop band
The School
The School Biography (Wikipedia)
The School are a Welsh indiepop group based in Cardiff, Wales.
Their sound owes heavily to 1960s influences such as The Beach Boys and girl groups such as The Ronnettes and The Shangri-Las, along with more recent indiepop acts Camera Obscura and Belle and Sebastian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
