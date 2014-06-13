Anne EvansBritish operatic soprano. Born 20 August 1941
Anne Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e8dd4e9-581b-4ea5-937f-870fcd420047
Anne Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Anne Elizabeth Jane Evans, DBE (born 20 August 1941) is an international British operatic soprano.
Anne Evans Performances & Interviews
Anne Evans Tracks
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung [Part 4 of 'Der Ring des Nibelungen']
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5m5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-05T06:13:24
5
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebp4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-13T06:13:24
13
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 1997
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-03T06:13:24
3
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5hc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-28T06:13:24
28
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecc8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-07T06:13:24
7
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
