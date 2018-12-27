Patricia QuinnBorn 28 May 1944
Patricia Quinn
1944-05-28
Patricia Quinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Quinn, Lady Stephens (born 28 May 1944) is a Northern Irish actress, voice artist and singer best known for her role as Magenta in the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), and the original stage play from which it was adapted.
The Time Warp
Richard O’Brien
The Time Warp
The Time Warp
Time Warp
Richard O’Brien
Time Warp
Time Warp
Time Wrap
Richard O’Brien
Time Wrap
Time Wrap
