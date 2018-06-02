Syzygys
Syzygys is a Japanese organ-violin duo composed of Hitomi Shimizu on organ and Hiromi Nishida on violin. Formed in 1985, they play "microtonal pop music", specifically just intonation in the form of Harry Partch's 43-tone scale. Nishida studied Arabic style violin with Abdo Dagir.
They have released albums on Tzadik Records, including Syzygys: Complete Studio Recordings (2003, Tzadik #7240). György Ligeti was interested in their music, and he mentions their track "Fauna Grotesque" in a sketch.
Old Lange Syme
Syzygys
Old Lange Syme
Old Lange Syme
Music for violin and 43 tone microtonal organ
Syzygys
Music for violin and 43 tone microtonal organ
Music for violin and 43 tone microtonal organ
Fauna Grotesque
Syzygys
Fauna Grotesque
Fauna Grotesque
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2018: Syzygys
Glasgow City Halls
2018-05-05T06:43:52
May
2018
Tectonics 2018: Syzygys
Glasgow City Halls
