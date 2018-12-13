Gwilym BowenTenor
Gwilym Bowen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e8a1236-6dfb-43b4-81cc-06e2657725ba
Gwilym Bowen Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Oratorio: Frohe Hirten, eilt, ach eilet (Part 2)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Christmas Oratorio: Frohe Hirten, eilt, ach eilet (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Christmas Oratorio: Frohe Hirten, eilt, ach eilet (Part 2)
Last played on
Il Combattimento
Claudio Monteverdi
Il Combattimento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Il Combattimento
Es steh Gott auf SWV.356
Heinrich Schütz
Es steh Gott auf SWV.356
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Es steh Gott auf SWV.356
Zefiro torna
Claudio Monteverdi
Zefiro torna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Zefiro torna
Armato il cor d'adamantina fede
Claudio Monteverdi
Armato il cor d'adamantina fede
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Armato il cor d'adamantina fede
St John Passion (feat. Gwilym Bowen, David Soar, Elizabeth Watts, William Towers, Nick Pritchard & Ashley Riches) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
Johann Sebastian Bach
St John Passion (feat. Gwilym Bowen, David Soar, Elizabeth Watts, William Towers, Nick Pritchard & Ashley Riches) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St John Passion (feat. Gwilym Bowen, David Soar, Elizabeth Watts, William Towers, Nick Pritchard & Ashley Riches) (St David's Hall 2016-17)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb5v9r
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-12-06T06:03:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06683st.jpg
6
Dec
2018
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
St David's Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall 2016-17: St John Passion
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edcp6q
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-04-12T06:03:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04c11yz.jpg
12
Apr
2017
St David's Hall 2016-17: St John Passion
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Back to artist