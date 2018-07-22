Antonio Zacara da TeramoBorn 1355. Died 10 May 1416
Antonio Zacara da Teramo
1355
Antonio Zacara da Teramo Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio "Zacara" da Teramo (in Latin Antonius Berardi Andree de Teramo, also Zacar, Zaccara, Zacharie, Zachara, and Çacharius; b. probably between 1350 and 1360 – d. between May 19, 1413 and mid-September 1416) was an Italian composer, singer, and papal secretary of the late Trecento and early 15th century. He was one of the most active Italian composers around 1400, and his style bridged the periods of the Trecento, ars subtilior, and beginnings of the musical Renaissance.
Antonio Zacara da Teramo Tracks
Benche lontan / Ferito gia
Benche lontan / Ferito gia
Benche lontan / Ferito gia
Credo Cursor
Credo Cursor
Credo Cursor
