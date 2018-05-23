Stephen W. TaylerUK engineer. Born 1953
Stephen W. Tayler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e89bcd2-2351-436c-9e97-7311ea3e2d31
Stephen W. Tayler Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Tayler is a mixing and recording engineer, music producer, musician, composer and sound designer who has contributed towards many albums for artists including Kate Bush, Suzanne Vega, Peter Gabriel, Underworld, Duncan Sheik, Howard Jones, Stevie Nicks, Milla Jovovich, Rush, Bob Geldof, Rupert Hine and Tina Turner. Stephen works closely with producer, filmmaker and artist Sadia Sadia. Starting with analogue and tape techniques, and subsequently an early adopter of synthesis, sampling and digital technology, he is based out of one of four long-term project spaces at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen W. Tayler Tracks
Sort by
Quiet City
Aaron Copland
Quiet City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Quiet City
Last played on
Oh Where Shall Wisdom be Found
William Boyce
Oh Where Shall Wisdom be Found
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Oh Where Shall Wisdom be Found
Performer
Last played on
At The Edge Of Light
Stephen W. Tayler
At The Edge Of Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Edge Of Light
Last played on
Back to artist