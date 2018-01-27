Scape One is an electro producer and recording artist from the South Coast of England, a prolific producer of the underground UK Electro scene.

After appearing on BBC Television performing Robot Dancing to Africa Bambaataa's "Planet Rock", in 1983 he then decided to start producing and writing Electro music, mainly concentrating on live performances within the local Hip Hop & Dance scenes along the UK's South Coast which continued on into the 1990s.

With the arrival of the new generation of Electro producers like Aux 88 and Drexciya in the mid-nineties, he joined in production duties with neighbouring associates Transparent Sound who had started releasing new Electro releases on their own label. With this collaboration came several releases on various labels, most noticeably 'Freaks Frequency'.

As an independent producer he has gone on to generate more material recording for various esteemed underground Electro labels in Europe, The UK and The United States. 'Simple Machines' was one of the first releases that made the name 'Scape One' perceptible on the Electro landscape followed soon after by the series 'Planet Funk Express' which focused on the global development and diversity of Electro. Many more releases followed, each focusing on a certain theme but always with the pulse of Synthetic funk with a futuristic attitude that always remains forward thinking. Live appearances and DJ sets have taken place in New York City, London, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Chicago, Glasgow, Miami, Dublin, Seattle, Leipzig and many more including various Radio performances.