Pierre-André ValadeBorn 1959
Pierre-André Valade
1959
Pierre-André Valade Tracks
Le partage des eaux
Tristan Murail
Theseus Game (for large ensemble with two conductors)
Harrison Birtwistle
Spirit
Rolf Wallin
Isar
Madeleine Isaksson, London Sinfonietta & Pierre-André Valade
Graal theatre
Kaija Saariaho
Sea Change
Eivind Buene
The Gates
James Dillon
Pierre d'eclair (Be in the Audience)
Édith Canat de Chizy
In spite of the mere objectiveness of things (Be in the Audience)
Edward Nesbit
Les Offrandes oubliees (Be in the Audience)
Olivier Messiaen
Vain Prayer (Be in the Audience)
David Coonan
Antiarke (Be in the Audience)
Ryan Latimer
3-Etudes
Claude Debussy
Jour-B
Betsy Jolas
Songs of travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto in A minor Op.54 for piano and orchestra
Robert Schumann
Erlkönig, D 328
Franz Schubert
Siegfried Idyll
Richard Wagner
Music for Movies
Aaron Copland
Three Places In New England
Charles Ives
Cors de chasse (feat. Mark O'Keeffe, Pierre-André Valade, Jonas Bylund & Piers Hellawell)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Dogs and Wolves (feat. Pierre-André Valade & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra)
Piers Hellawell
Symphony in D minor M.48
César Franck
Concerto no. 2 in E flat major AV.132 for horn and orchestra
Richard Strauss
Wagner Rienzi, der Letzte der Tribunen - opera in 5 acts :: Overture
Richard Wagner
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: Pierre-André Valade conducts Messiaen
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2016-03-24T06:47:01
24
Mar
2016
Be in the Audience: Pierre-André Valade conducts Messiaen
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Proms 2004: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-06T06:47:01
6
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
2001-09-03T06:47:01
3
Sep
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
