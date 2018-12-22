Spliff StarNew York based rapper. Born 16 April 1975
Spliff Star
1975-04-16
Spliff Star Biography (Wikipedia)
William A. Lewis (born April 16, 1975), professionally known as Spliff Star, is an American rapper and producer from Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York. He's best known for his work with Busta Rhymes. Both Vibe and Complex listed Spliff Star as one of the best hype men in hip hop.
He is a former member of the Flipmode Squad. He co-founded his own label, PaperRock Records in 2007, and released his first solo effort in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spliff Star Tracks
Make It Clap (feat. Spliff Star)
Busta Rhymes
Make It Clap (Remix) (feat. Spliff Star & Sean Paul)
Busta Rhymes
Don't Touch Me (Throw da Water on 'Em) (Remix) (feat. Reek da Villian, Spliff Star, Lil Wayne, Nas, The Game & Big Daddy Kane)
Busta Rhymes
Ante Up (Summerjam 2015 Live) (feat. Spliff Star)
Busta Rhymes
