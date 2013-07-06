BlitzkriegUK heavy metal band. Formed 1980
Blitzkrieg
1980
Blitzkrieg Biography (Wikipedia)
Blitzkrieg are a heavy metal band initially from Leicester formed in 1980. The current line-up is Brian Ross (vocals), Ken Johnson (guitar), Alan Ross (guitar), Huw Holding (bass) and Matt Graham (drums). Brian Ross is the only remaining member from the band's founding.
Blitzkrieg Tracks
