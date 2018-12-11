Teddy ThompsonBritish folk and rock musician. Born 19 February 1976
Teddy Thompson
1976-02-19
Teddy Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Teddy Thompson (born 19 February 1976) is a British folk and rock musician. He is the son of folk-rock musicians Richard and Linda Thompson and brother of singer Kamila Thompson. He released his first album in 2000.
- Teddy Thompson and Kelly Jones - Better at Lying (Another Country with Ricky Ross)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gpb4x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gpb4x.jpg2016-01-27T00:25:00.000ZTeddy Thompson and Kelly Jones perform live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gphnk
Teddy Thompson and Kelly Jones - Better at Lying (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
- Teddy Thompson and Kelly Jones - You Can't Call Me Baby Anymore (Another Country with Ricky Ross)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gpbby.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03gpbby.jpg2016-01-27T00:20:00.000ZTeddy Thompson and Kelly Jones perform live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gphl1
Teddy Thompson and Kelly Jones - You Can't Call Me Baby Anymore (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
