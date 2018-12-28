David Lloyd-JonesBorn 19 November 1934
David Lloyd-Jones
1934-11-19
David Lloyd-Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
David Matthias Lloyd-Jones (born 19 November 1934) is a British conductor who has specialised in British and Russian music. He is also an editor and translator, especially of Russian operas.
Metamorphic Variations (Cool Interlude)
Arthur Bliss
Sinfonia Concertante (1st mvt)
Michael Hurd
Beni Mora
Gustav Holst
The Happy Forest
Arnold Bax
Pineapple Poll (Opening Dance)
Arthur Sullivan
Three Bavarian Dances - iii) The Marksmen
Edward Elgar
In the house of the Lord (Meditations on a Theme by John Blow)
Arthur Bliss
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
The Rio Grande
Entry of Neptune's Chariot (The Triumph Of Neptune)
Lord Berners
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
Brook Green Suite
Gustav Holst
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Constant Lambert
A Colour Symphony (2nd mvt, Red)
Arthur Bliss
Cherry Ripe
Frank Bridge
Charterhouse Suite
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dance for the Followers of Leo (Horoscope Suite)
Constant Lambert
In green pastures (Meditations on a theme by John Blow)
Arthur Bliss
The Messengers of Speech (The Sons of Light)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Tintagel
Arnold Bax
Satan's Dance of Triumph (Job)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Overture 'Midsummer Ale', Op 73
John Gardner
The Tale the Pine Trees Knew
Arnold Bax
Symphony No. 6 in E Flat major, Op 94:i. Allegro con brio
Charles Villiers Stanford
Symphony No. 1: Scherzo
Charles Villiers Stanford
Out of the Mist
Lilian Elkington
Polka; Noche Espnola: Popular Song (Facade)
William Walton
Britannia, Op 52
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
Air de Ballet
Edward Elgar
Polka
Lord Berners
Aubade héroïque
Constant Lambert
Symphony No.7 in D minor, Op.124
Charles Villiers Stanford
Poème in D major for violin and orchestra
Frédéric d’Erlanger
Summer Music
Arnold Bax
Into the Twilight (Eire)
Arnold Bax
Piano Concerto (3rd mvt)
Arthur Bliss
Tintagel - symphonic poem
Arnold Bax
