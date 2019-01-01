Rocketsmiths
The Rocketsmiths are an indie rock band from Brisbane, Australia and have released three EPs (extended play albums) to date. They released their debut EP "Act One. Scene One." in June, 2006 with Sevens Records, and have since released two other EPs, "Meet Horace and Clyde" and "Parts, Pieces".
