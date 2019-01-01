Micah Blue SmaldoneBorn 1978
Micah Blue Smaldone
Micah Smaldone (born 1978) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist based in Maine. He was a member of several New England area bands, and is best known for the solo music made under his given name, Micah Blue Smaldone.
