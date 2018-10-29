Jeff Mills (born June 18, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan) is an American DJ, record producer and composer. Thanks to his technical abilities as a DJ, Mills became known as The Wizard in the early to mid 1980s.In the late 1980s Mills founded the techno collective Underground Resistance with fellow Detroit techno producers 'Mad' Mike Banks and Robert Hood but left the group to pursue a career as a solo artist in the early 90s.

Mills is the founder and owner of Axis Records, a record label he founded in 1992. The label is based in Chicago, Illinois and is responsible for the release of much of his solo work.

Mills has received international recognition for his work both as a DJ and producer. Mills was also featured in Man From Tomorrow, a documentary about techno music that he produced along with French filmmaker Jacqueline Caux. He continued working in film, releasing Life to Death and Back, a film he shot in the Egyptian wing of the Louvre Museum where he also had a four-month residency. In 2017 the French Minister of Culture Jack Lang awarded Mills the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for his services to the arts.