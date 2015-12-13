Jon Øivind Ness, (born 30 March 1968) is a Norwegian contemporary composer. Throughout his upbringing Ness played tussefløyte (a Norwegian micro-tonal version of the soprano recorder), violin and clarinet, but it was as a guitarist that he enrolled at the Norwegian Academy of Music in 1987. In 1989 he made the transition to composition studies at the same institution, studying with among others, Olav Anton Thommessen, Lasse Thoresen, Bjørn Kruse and Ragnar Söderlind.