Jon Øivind NessBorn 30 March 1968
Jon Øivind Ness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1968-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e76ee0b-0b59-4fc3-980d-2f14f1ed15d1
Jon Øivind Ness Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Øivind Ness, (born 30 March 1968) is a Norwegian contemporary composer. Throughout his upbringing Ness played tussefløyte (a Norwegian micro-tonal version of the soprano recorder), violin and clarinet, but it was as a guitarist that he enrolled at the Norwegian Academy of Music in 1987. In 1989 he made the transition to composition studies at the same institution, studying with among others, Olav Anton Thommessen, Lasse Thoresen, Bjørn Kruse and Ragnar Söderlind.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Øivind Ness Tracks
Sort by
Bogey Thresher
Jon Øivind Ness
Bogey Thresher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bogey Thresher
Performer
Last played on
Gimilen
Jon Øivind Ness
Gimilen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimilen
Performer
Last played on
Jon Øivind Ness Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist