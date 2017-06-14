Noel Mewton-WoodBorn 22 November 1922. Died 5 December 1953
Noel Mewton-Wood
1922-11-22
Noel Mewton-Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Mewton-Wood (20 November 1922 – 5 December 1953) was an Australian-born concert pianist who achieved international fame on the basis of many distinguished concerto recordings during his short life.
Noel Mewton-Wood Tracks
Sonata no. 2 in A flat major Op.39, movements 1 and 2
Carl Maria von Weber
Sonata no. 2 in A flat major Op.39, movements 1 and 2
Sonata no. 2 in A flat major Op.39, movements 1 and 2
Past BBC Events
Proms 1953: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-08T06:49:38
8
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-03T06:49:38
3
Aug
1953
Proms 1952: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1952-08-30T06:49:38
30
Aug
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1952-08-22T06:49:38
22
Aug
1952
Proms 1951: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1951-08-22T06:49:38
22
Aug
1951
