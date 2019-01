Aishwarya Majmudar (Gujarati: ઐશ્વર્યા મજમુદાર; born 5 October 1993) is a singer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. She gained popularity after winning the 2007-2008 musical reality show STAR Voice of India - Chhote Ustad at the age of 15. She was highly praised for her performances by the judges throughout the show won the competition with Anwesha Datta Gupta. She also took part in Music Ka Maha Muqabala in Himesh Reshamiya's "Himesh's Warriors" team. She has sung several songs for Gujarati and Hindi films. She was also seen in Antakshari – The Great Challenge.