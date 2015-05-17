MuhsinahBorn 20 July 1983
Muhsinah
1983-07-20
Muhsinah Biography (Wikipedia)
Muhsinah is a Grammy nominated singer and producer, from Washington DC.
She cites Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Nirvana and Chopin as among her influences.
Muhsinah Tracks
Daykeeper
The Foreign Exchange
Dream On (feat. Muhsinah)
Rustie
Lose My Fuse (Prod. Flying Lotus)
Muhsinah
Always (Smile)
Muhsinah
Lose My Fuse
Muhsinah
Always
Muhsinah
Gogh Again
Muhsinah
