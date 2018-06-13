Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Chain Smokin' (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Chain Smokin' (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
I Don't Split It (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
I Don't Split It (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Parallel Lines (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Parallel Lines (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Stool Pigeon
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Stool Pigeon
Stool Pigeon
Last played on
Stop That Girl
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Stop That Girl
Stop That Girl
Last played on
Nobody's Scared (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Nobody's Scared (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 17 Oct 1977)
Nobody's Scared (John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1977)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Nobody's Scared (John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1977)
Chain Smoking (John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1977)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Chain Smoking (John Peel Session, 17 Jan 1977)
Best Album (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Feb 2009)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Best Album (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Feb 2009)
Take Over (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Feb 2009)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Take Over (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Feb 2009)
Life in the Distance (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Feb 2009)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Life in the Distance (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 26 Feb 2009)
Hey Now (I'm In Love)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Hey Now (I'm In Love)
Hey Now (I'm In Love)
Last played on
Flash The Magic Sign
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Flash The Magic Sign
Flash The Magic Sign
Inertia
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Inertia
Inertia
I'll Find Out Over Time
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
I'll Find Out Over Time
I'll Find Out Over Time
20 Flight Rock (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2014)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
20 Flight Rock (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2014)
Ambition
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Ambition
Ambition
Last played on
The Water Was Bad
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
The Water Was Bad
The Water Was Bad
Last played on
Get That Girl
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Get That Girl
Get That Girl
Last played on
Stop That Girl (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 11 Dec 2014)
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Stop That Girl (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 11 Dec 2014)
Better Not Turn On
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Better Not Turn On
Better Not Turn On
Last played on
Common Thief
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect
Common Thief
Common Thief
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Vic Godard & The Subway Sect, The School, Estrons, The Nightingales, Tigercats, Say Sue Me, Kidsmoke, Tugboat Captain, Go-Kart Mozart, Mr Ben and the Bens, HANA2K, Oh Peas!, Kermes, Mikey Collins, Simon Love & The Old Romantics, Virgina Wing, Live, Do Nothing, Asha Jane, All Ashore!, She's Got Spies, Rosehip Teahouse, Big Thing (UK) and Accü (Wales)
The Gate Arts & Community Centre, Cardiff, UK
The Gate Arts & Community Centre, Cardiff, UK
