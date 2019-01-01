Margot Hellwig (born Margot Fischer, 5 July 1941 also in Reit, married as Margot Lindermayr) is a German volksmusik singer.

She is best known as part of Maria & Margot Hellwig, a German mother and daughter volksmusik music duo which was active from 1963 until the mother Maria Hellwig's death in 2010. The surname Hellwig was a stagename for both singer. The mother Maria Fischer was born Maria Neumaier, in Reit im Winkl, 22 February 1920, then married as Maria Fischer.