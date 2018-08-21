Mark Michael Brzezicki ( brə-ZIK-ee,; born 21 June 1957, Slough, Berkshire, England) is a rock drummer, who is primarily known for his work with Big Country, and was a member of the groups The Cult, Ultravox, From The Jam and Procol Harum. He has also played with Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Midge Ure, Fish, The Pretenders, Nik Kershaw and many others. He was also the drummer on Shine, the second and final English language album by Frida of ABBA. He uses both the traditional and matched grips.

Brzezicki is the son of a Polish war veteran and an English mother. Brzezicki left Big Country in July 1989, but rejoined in 1993. Together with bassist Tony Butler and guitarist Bruce Watson, Big Country started gigging again in 2007, as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

In 2004, Brzezicki helped found a new band, Casbah Club, with Bruce Foxton and Simon Townshend.

Smash Hits had a running gag in the 1980s wherein they referred to him as "Mark Unpronounceablename of Big Country". On Pete Townshend's All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes and White City: A Novel albums, there are joking references to the spelling of his last name.