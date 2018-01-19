Sonic’s Rendezvous BandFormed 1975. Disbanded 1980
Sonic’s Rendezvous Band
1975
Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonic's Rendezvous Band (or SRB) was an American rock and roll band from Ann Arbor, Michigan in the 1970s, featuring veterans of the 1960s Detroit rock scene.
Tracks
City Slang (Live at the Second Chance, Ann Arbor, Michigan February 22nd 1977)
City Slang (Live, Masonic Auditorium, 1978)
City Slang (Live, Masonic Auditorium, 1978)
City Slang
City Slang
Electrophonic Tonic (Live, Masonic Auditorium, 1978)
