The Chiffons US '60s pop group. Formed 1960
The Chiffons
1960
The Chiffons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chiffons were an American all-girl group originating from the Bronx area of New York in 1960.
The Chiffons Tracks
Sweet Talkin' Guy
The Chiffons
Sweet Talkin' Guy
Sweet Talkin' Guy
He's So Fine
The Chiffons
He's So Fine
He's So Fine
One Fine Day
The Chiffons
One Fine Day
One Fine Day
A Love So Fine
The Chiffons
A Love So Fine
A Love So Fine
