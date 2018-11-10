Julie RogersBritish singer, born on April 6, 1943.. Born 6 April 1943
Julie Rogers
1943-04-06
Julie Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Rogers (born Julie Rolls, 6 April 1943, Bermondsey, London, England) is an English pop singer. She is best known for her multi-million selling song, "The Wedding".
Julie Rogers Tracks
The Wedding
The Wedding
Yesterday When I Was Young
Yesterday When I Was Young
Hawaiian Wedding Song
Hawaiian Wedding Song
Friendly Persuasion
Friendly Persuasion
Send In The Clowns
Send In The Clowns
