Ary BarrosoBorn 7 November 1903. Died 9 February 1964
Ary Barroso
1903-11-07
Ary Barroso Biography
Ary de Resende Barroso, better known as Ary Barroso (November 7, 1903 – February 9, 1964), was a Brazilian composer, pianist, soccer commentator, and talent-show host on radio and TV. He was one of Brazil's most successful songwriters in the first half of the 20th century. Barroso also composed many songs for Carmen Miranda during her career.
