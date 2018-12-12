Gemma Ray
Gemma Ray Biography (Wikipedia)
Gemma Ray is a British songwriter, guitarist, singer, film composer and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gemma Ray Tracks
Blossom Crawls
Save Me (feat. Gemma Ray)
There Must Be More Than This
The Machine
The Right Thing Did Me Wrong
The Right Thing Did Me Wrong (Live Session)
Desoto (Live Session)
There Must Be More Than This (Live Session)
Buckle Up
Motorbike (feat. Alan VEGA)
Motorbike
Gozo Theme
Flood And A Fire
Here Comes The Light
Make It Happen
Put Your Brain In Gear
Alright Alive
Trou de Loup
Runaway
Gemma Ray - Rescue Me
Rescue Me
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
Gemma Ray, Thomas Truax
Ramsgate Music Hall, Broadstairs, UK
1
Mar
2019
Gemma Ray
Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek, UK
2
Mar
2019
Gemma Ray, Thomas Truax
The Trades Club, Bradford, UK
3
Mar
2019
Gemma Ray, Thomas Truax
Cobalt Studios, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
5
Mar
2019
Gemma Ray, Thomas Truax
The Victoria, Dalston, London, UK
