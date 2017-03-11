Chris StaintonBorn 22 March 1944
Chris Stainton
1944-03-22
Chris Stainton Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Robert "Chris" Stainton (born 22 March 1944) is an English session musician, keyboard player, bassist and songwriter, who first gained recognition with Joe Cocker in the late 1960s. In addition to his collaboration with Cocker, Stainton is best known for his work with Eric Clapton, The Who, Andy Fairweather Low and Bryan Ferry.
Chris Stainton Tracks
The Letter
Chuck Blackwell
The Letter
The Letter
Last played on
Bird On The Wire
Chuck Blackwell
Bird On The Wire
Bird On The Wire
Last played on
Superstar
Rita Coolidge
Superstar
Superstar
Last played on
