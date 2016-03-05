Simentera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e64ba62-7e68-42a4-a9c1-fb3516a6acae
Simentera Biography (Wikipedia)
Simentera were a Capeverdean band or a music group performing traditional and world music and was one of the most famous groups in Cape Verde.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simentera Tracks
Sort by
Fomi 47
Simentera
Fomi 47
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fomi 47
Last played on
Simentera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist